* To buy KGHM telco arm Dialog and Crowley Point for PLN 1 bln

* Says also eyeing TK Telekom and Exatel (Adds CEO comments, more details)

By Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia sees 106 million zlotys ($33 million) in annual synergies from its 1.04 billion zlotys of recent takeovers, and eyes more targets as it wants to continue chipping away at arch-rival TPSA .

Netia agreed on Thursday to buy the Dialog telephone arm of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM , and Crowley Point Data Poland, a provider of corporate telecoms services, for 944 million and 100 million zlotys respectively.

"It will continue," Netia head Miroslaw Godlewski told a Friday news conference. "Our indebtedness level of 1 times EBITDA is safe and gives us the flexibility to think about further acquisitions."

The group, which made its way to No.2 through takeovers, is looking at the ongoing sales of TK Telekom, co-owned by the state treasury and Polish railways (PKP), and the possible relaunch of the spin-off of the Exatel telecoms arm of Poland's largest utility, PGE .

Netia, valued at almost 2 billion zlotys, said the dividend payout from this year's earnings depends on its takeover plans, adding it would continue with a share buyback plan, given the combined group should generate 350 million zlotys in cash.

It calculated that if the group was intact throughout 2011, it could book sales of 2.25 billion zlotys, with core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) profit at 561 million -- both around 40 percent more than current full-year forecasts.

"We assume that the process of integrating and creating the new Netia will take up to two years, with most of the synergies to be achieved in the first 12 months after the deal is closed," Netia said in a slide presentation.

Netia shares outperformed the Warsaw market on Friday with a gain of 1.2 percent, having earlier jumped 7 percent.

The pro-forma combined revenue in 2011 would equal less than a third of first-half sales and less then the targeted 2011 free cash flow at Netia's top rival, the France Telecom owned incumbent operator TPSA.

The operator has until next June 30 to get permission for the acquisition from the Polish competition watchdog UOKiK.

Netia has long eyed Dialog, which KGHM put up for sale as part of its sell-out of telecom assets, which earlier this year included the joint sale of its stake in Poland's No.2 mobile operator, Polkomtel .

Netia said in a separate statement it had taken a loan of 650 million zlotys from Rabobank , BNP Paribas , BRE Bank and Raiffeisen to help fund the purchase.

($1 = 3.231 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by David Hulmes)