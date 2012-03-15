WARSAW, March 15 Poland's No. 2 telecom operator Netia sees its 2012 sales up by over a third, with core profit EBITDA up by half, as it consolidates 1 billion zlotys ($314 million) following a spate of recent takeovers, the group said on Thursday.

Netia, which closed last year with a net profit down 6 percent at 249 million zlotys, expects its revenue to come in at 2.2 billion zlotys in 2012 compared to 1.62 billion last year.

Its EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, is seen at 600 million Zlotys, which pegs the margin at 27.5 percent. The group wants to keep the margin in the 27-29 percent range in the long term.

The figures exclude the planned 80 million zloty investments into integrating its last-year buys. Without acquisitions, Netia wants to spend 300 million zlotys this year, planning its full-year operating profit at 125 million -- less than half of the 2011 figure.

Netia's appetite was whetted last year when it snapped up smaller rival Dialog from copper miner KGHM for 944 million zlotys, and it then turned its attention to the telecom arms of utility PGE's and Polish railways -- Exatel and TK Telekom, respectively.

Following the September agreement on Dialog and corporate telecoms services provider Crowley Point Data buys, Netia pegged its annual synergies at 106 million zlotys, adding that its indebtedness level of 1 times EBITDA made it confident of eying more targets.

The 2.3-billion zloty group secured second place in Poland's telecom sector by chipping away at arch-rival France Telecom's unit TPSA with a series of takeovers.

It boasts 912.000 broadband clients, which gives it a 14.4-percent share of the overall Polish market, and mulls spending 75 million zlotys on further share buybacks this year. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)