* Three investment funds to run due diligence on Netia
* Netia shares jump 5.3 pct on the news, close session 0.9
pct up
* Netia says ready to allow due diligence, currently not in
talks
(Adds Netia and Innova comments, updates shares)
By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, April 3 Polish telecoms company Netia
will open its books to three private equity firms,
which could lead to one of them buying the 2.5 billion zloty
($807.2 million) group, two sources told Reuters.
"Three investment funds will start due diligence in Netia
after Easter. One of them is Innova Capital, another is linked
to (Polish cellphone operator) Play," a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters.
Netia responded that "different private equity funds" had
showed interest in buying the company in the last few months and
that it was ready to allow due diligence. It added, however,
that it was not in any talks at the moment.
Reuters reported in December that Innova and two other
heavyweight funds Advent International and Bridgepoint were
circling Netia, eager to get their hands on the company after a
run of takeovers. They could delist it following a successful
tender.
Netia shares jumped by as much as 5.3 percent on the news,
reaching their highest levels since 2001. The 2.48-billion zloty
($801 million) company closed the session 0.9 percent up.
Innova already holds a stake in Polish telecoms group GTS
Energis and boasts 900 million euros of funds under management
in central Europe. It declined to comment on Netia.
Netia cemented its second place in Poland's telecoms sector
last year by snapping up smaller rivals Dialog, from copper
miner KGHM and corporate telecoms service provider
Crowley Point Data.
Netia has also expressed interest in the telecom arms of
utility PGE and the Polish railways, hoping to become
an even stronger competitor to France Telecom's Polish
unit TPSA.
Netia expects its recent purchases to help sales rise by
more than a third in 2012 to 2.2 billion zlotys and core profit
(EBITDA) to grow by half.
Netia's biggest shareholders are Third Avenue Management
with 18.3 percent, ING OFE pension fund at 12.6 percent, and
SISU Capital with 11.6 percent.
Netia was among the initial owners of Play, when Poland's
fourth mobile network launched commercially in 2007, but sold
its 23.4 percent stake a year later.
Play closed 2011 with 7.08 million clients and a 14-percent
stake in the local mobile market.
Play is now 50.3-percent owned by Greek businessman Panos
Germanos's fund Tollerton, with the remaining 49.7 percent in
the hands of Novator - a fund owned by Icelandic tycoon Thor
Bjorgolfsson which once held a stake in Netia, but made an exit
in 2009 following the financial meltdown in Iceland.
($1 = 3.0971 Polish zlotys)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)