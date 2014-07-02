WARSAW, July 2 Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, who has indirect control over about 15-percent of shares in telecoms firm Netia, said on Wednesday he will not reply to Vectra's bid to buy a stake in Netia.

"For sure none of the entities that have anything in common with me will not be replying (to the bid)," Jakubas told Reuters. "It is not about the price, we have long-term plans concerning Netia."

Polish cable television operator Vectra has offered to buy 33 percent of shares in Netia at 5.31 zlotys per share. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)