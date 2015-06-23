WARSAW, June 23 Netia SA

** Poland's No.2 telco operator Netia said on Tuesday its supervisory board sacked chief executive Pawel Szymanski. Supervisory board member Boguslawa Matuszewska is to be a temporary chief until Oct 6 at the latest.

** Netia did not give reasons for the change.

** Szymanski took office only in April, after former Netia CEO Adam Sawicki moved to head the Polish Deutsche Telekom unit. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)