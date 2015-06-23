Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, June 23 Netia SA
** Poland's No.2 telco operator Netia said on Tuesday its supervisory board sacked chief executive Pawel Szymanski. Supervisory board member Boguslawa Matuszewska is to be a temporary chief until Oct 6 at the latest.
** Netia did not give reasons for the change.
** Szymanski took office only in April, after former Netia CEO Adam Sawicki moved to head the Polish Deutsche Telekom unit. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)