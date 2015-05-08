Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW May 8 Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia said on Friday it signed an initial agreement to take over its smaller rival TK Telekom from the Polish state railway group PKP for 222 million zlotys ($61.39 million).
The deal will only go ahead if it gets approved by PKP shareholders and Poland's antimonopoly watchdog, it added. ($1 = 3.6160 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
