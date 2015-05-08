WARSAW May 8 Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia said on Friday it signed an initial agreement to take over its smaller rival TK Telekom from the Polish state railway group PKP for 222 million zlotys ($61.39 million).

The deal will only go ahead if it gets approved by PKP shareholders and Poland's antimonopoly watchdog, it added. ($1 = 3.6160 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)