Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, July 2 Polish cable television operator Vectra has offered to buy 33 percent of shares in telecoms firm Netia at 5.31 zlotys per share, or 4.1 percent above Tuesday's market closing price, the brokerage involved in the deal said on Wednesday.
The public tender bid price values the country's second largest telecommunications company at around 1.83 billion zlotys ($602.03 million).
By 700 GMT Netia's shares rose 2.94 percent to 5.25 zlotys.
Investors can declare their willingness to sell Netia shares between July 23rd and August 3rd, Unicredit CAIB Poland said in a statement. ($1 = 3.0397 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)