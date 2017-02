KRUSZWICA, Poland, Sept 20 Poland picked Czech Republic's Energo-Pro for exclusive four-week talks on sale of a hydro power plant in Niedzica, Poland's deputy treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier Poland shortlisted five bids for one of Poland's most modern hydro power plants, including listed Tauron , state-owned utility Energa, an investment fund owned by copper miner KGHM and Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk.

Analysts estimate the hydro power plant could be worth about 350 million zlotys ($109 million).

In 2009 the plant had revenues of 53 million zlotys and a net profit of 17 million. ($1 = 3.219 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)