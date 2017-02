WARSAW Oct 20 Poland on Thursday extended exclusive talks with Czech Republic power producer Energo-Pro over the sale of a hydro power plant in Niedzica until December 23.

Analysts expect the plant, which posted net profit of nearly 40 million zlotys ($12.7 million) last year, could be worth some 350 million zlotys.

The Polish treasury wants to unload all of Niedzica, which is one of the most modern plants in the largest ex-communist European Union member.

($1 = 3.148 Polish Zlotys) (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by David Hulmes)