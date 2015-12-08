WARSAW Dec 8 The Polish crew of a cargo vessel kidnapped last month off the Nigerian coast are safe and on their way home, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Tuesday.

"Everything ended happily. The sailors are safe and sound, we are glad that they are coming back to their families," Szydlo said at a televised news conference.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski thanked Nigerian authorities and the operator of the vessel, EuroAfrica, for their co-operation in efforts to free the crew.

Pirates attacked the Cyprus-registered Szafir cargo vessel at the end of November and kidnapped its captain and four crew. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Janet Lawrence)