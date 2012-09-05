KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 5 Poland's top three
utilities and copper miner KGHM will share the
estimated 30- to 50 billion zlotys ($9-15 billion) cost of
building the country's first nuclear power station under a deal
signed on Wednesday.
Poland wants to develop nuclear power to reduce its
dependence on highly polluting coal, but top utility PGE
, which is managing the project, cannot fund the
project alone.
The four firms - which include Tauron and Enea
- are state-controlled. The cost of the project and
delay until its first power sales make it difficult to attract
private companies.
"Today we have a preliminary deal. By the end of December or
at the beginning of 2013 we expect some concrete agreement and
concrete actions," said Mikolaj Budzanowski, head of the
Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets.
European Union member Poland aims to launch a 3 gigawatt
nuclear plant by 2023 and double that capacity by 2030.
"According to our strategy to diversify fuels in energy
production, Tauron plans to have a few hundred megawatts of
nuclear energy in its production portfolio by around 2025,"
Tauron Chief Executive Dariusz Lubera said in a joint statement.
"Energy production is a growing sector. According to KGHM's
growth strategy, it is a vital element of the diversification of
our revenue," KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth said.
Poland does not want to switch from coal to gas-fired power
stations as that would only heighten its energy dependence on
Russia, a country with which it has tense relations.
U.S.-Japanese group GE Hitachi , France's
Areva and Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's
Toshiba, have all signaled interest in supplying
technology for the project, which has already faced a number of
delays.
At the end of June, PGE delayed a tender to select the
engineering company for the project, saying it had to work out
financing. It is not clear when the tender, previously scheduled
for the second quarter of 2012, will move forward.
($1 = 3.3303 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Maciej Onoszko and
Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)