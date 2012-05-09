WARSAW May 9 Poland, one of only a handful of
European nations still pursuing plans to build nuclear power
plants, will select the provider of the technology for its first
facility this year and hopes it will start operating in 2023, a
government official said.
In an attempt to reduce its reliance on highly-polluting
coal and provide energy for its expanding economy, Poland seeks
to start a 3 gigawatt plant and double its capacity by 2030.
The process of choosing the nuclear technology has so far
attracted the interest of American-Japanese group GE Hitachi
, France's Areva and Westinghouse, a
U.S unit of Japan's Toshiba.
But it has been hampered by bureaucratic delays.
"I am convinced that the contract's engineer will be
selected this year," deputy Treasury Minister Zdzislaw Gawlik
told a parliamentary committee assessing the advancement of
Poland's nuclear programme.
"We assume the start of the first block will take place at
the end of 2023," he said.
The project's manager PGE, Poland's top utility,
said in March the tender for nuclear technology would be
launched within two months, but has provided no information
since then.
The government's plenipotentiary for the nuclear programme,
Hanna Trojanowska, said Poland, the European Union's largest
eastern member, would implement all regulations required to set
up a fixed legal framework for the process by the end of June.
Trojanowska also said the country's environment protection
fund (NFOSiGW) would launch a tender later this year for the
construction of a new nuclear waste facility that is to join an
already operating site in Rozen, launched in 1961.
"This is an extremely difficult issue, because as the case
of nuclear energy finds some understanding among people, the
issue of nuclear waste, despite our 50 years of experience in
this field, unfortunately does not," Trojanowska said.
