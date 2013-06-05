* Official admits market conditions unfavorable for project

* Finds questioning the project by investors worrying

* Says energy security concerns must play a part

WARSAW, June 5 Poland has cleared the initial legal and regulatory hurdles needed to complete its first nuclear reactor by 2023 despite low electricity prices and an economic slowdown that threaten the already-delayed project, a government official said.

The central European nation, which relies on highly-polluting coal for more than 90 percent of its electricity, had originally planned to build the first of two 3 GW nuclear power blocks by 2020.

But a faltering economy that has sent wholesale power prices to rock-bottom levels and doubts about atomic energy following the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan have put the start date and future of the 50 billion zlotys ($15 billion) project in doubt.

"This could be feasible in 10 to 12 years with a determined investor," Hanna Trojanowska, Poland's government commissioner for nuclear energy, told Reuters.

Trojanowska cited a U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report saying Poland had made "important" regulatory progress.

She acknowledged that low electricity prices did not make it easy for investors like PGE but suggested national energy security concerns must also play a role.

"PGE is not only a listed company, it is also a state-controlled firm following specific goals of the country's energy policy," Trojanowska said. "Any signal of contesting the nuclear project should be worrying."

State-owned utility PGE, which will build and operate the plant, has raised the issue of potential difficulties in securing financing due to dual efforts to develop shale gas resources in Poland.

Trojanowska also backed the idea of a consortium including PGE, two other state-controlled utilities and copper miner KGHM to shoulder costs together for the project.

The companies signed a letter of intent last September to share the costs but so far two deadlines have passed without any agreement.

"The works on building a consortium is key," she said. "Participating in the project would be beneficial for KGHM, not only as a recipient of energy, but also from a fuel supplier point of view." ($1 = 3.2351 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Michael Kahn and James Jukwey)