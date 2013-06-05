* Official admits market conditions unfavorable for project
* Finds questioning the project by investors worrying
* Says energy security concerns must play a part
WARSAW, June 5 Poland has cleared the initial
legal and regulatory hurdles needed to complete its first
nuclear reactor by 2023 despite low electricity prices and an
economic slowdown that threaten the already-delayed project, a
government official said.
The central European nation, which relies on
highly-polluting coal for more than 90 percent of its
electricity, had originally planned to build the first of two 3
GW nuclear power blocks by 2020.
But a faltering economy that has sent wholesale power prices
to rock-bottom levels and doubts about atomic energy following
the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan have put the start date and
future of the 50 billion zlotys ($15 billion) project in doubt.
"This could be feasible in 10 to 12 years with a determined
investor," Hanna Trojanowska, Poland's government commissioner
for nuclear energy, told Reuters.
Trojanowska cited a U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA) report saying Poland had made "important" regulatory
progress.
She acknowledged that low electricity prices did not make it
easy for investors like PGE but suggested national energy
security concerns must also play a role.
"PGE is not only a listed company, it is also a
state-controlled firm following specific goals of the country's
energy policy," Trojanowska said. "Any signal of contesting the
nuclear project should be worrying."
State-owned utility PGE, which will build and operate the
plant, has raised the issue of potential difficulties in
securing financing due to dual efforts to develop shale gas
resources in Poland.
Trojanowska also backed the idea of a consortium including
PGE, two other state-controlled utilities and copper miner
KGHM to shoulder costs together for the project.
The companies signed a letter of intent last September to
share the costs but so far two deadlines have passed without any
agreement.
"The works on building a consortium is key," she said.
"Participating in the project would be beneficial for KGHM, not
only as a recipient of energy, but also from a fuel supplier
point of view."
($1 = 3.2351 Polish zlotys)
