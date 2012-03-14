WARSAW, March 14 Poland's top utility PGE
will launch a technology tender for the country's
first nuclear power plant within two months, the company's Chief
Executive Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said on Wednesday.
Coal-reliant Poland wants to start a 3 gigawatt station by
early 2020s and double that capacity in 2030s.
Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba,
France's Areva and American-Japanese GE Hitachi
are competing to provide technology for the
plant.
