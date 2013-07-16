WARSAW, July 16 Polish coal trader Weglokoks may consider buying the Svoboda coking plant from Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) Plc, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.

NWR, whose clients include ArcelorMittal SA and U.S. Steel Corp, is looking to sell assets and cut costs, investment and jobs to achieve 100 million euros ($130.5 million) in savings and ride out falling prices and a slump in demand from steelmakers.

"We are observing the market carefully, analysing new business areas, which would help us develop the group," Jerzy Podsiadlo, the chief executive at Weglokoks, told Rzeczpospolita.

"It is obvious that we cannot provide the names of companies that are of interest to us," he added.

Weglokoks is currently not in talks concerning the acquisition of Svoboda, Podsiadlo told the paper.

Weglokoks could not immediately be reached for comment.

The newspaper valued the Czech coking plant Svoboda at 25 million to 40 million euros.

Besides state-owned Weglokoks, which is destined for privatisation, Polish coking coal producer JSW was reported to be interested in buying NWR's assets.

JSW said on July 1 it was considering an offer to buy some of the group's mining and coking assets.