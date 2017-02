WARSAW, April 13 Polish broadcaster TVN is in talks with Ringier Axel Springer (RAS), German publisher Axel Spinger's joint venture with the Swiss Ringier, over partnership in Onet.pl, which could lead to RAS taking control in the portal, TVN said.

Exclusive talks will run until the end of May, with TVN planning to keep a minority stake in Poland's largest web portal, the statement also said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)