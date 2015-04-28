WARSAW, April 28 The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange must continue with cost cuts in order to defend profitability, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Further cost savings are a must to defend profitability," Bruno Duthoit told analysts during a teleconference.

Earlier this week, Orange Polska surprised with a less-than-forecast drop of 37 percent in the first quarter, thanks to lower costs of debt and amortisation. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)