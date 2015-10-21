WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's largest telecom operator Orange Polska flagged dividend payout a half lower after it won new mobile broadband frequencies at a cost of 3.2 billion zlotys ($848 million), the group said on Wednesday.

The French Orange's unit said it might offer a payout of 0.25 zlotys per share in 2016, compared to the 0.50-zloty dividend it paid this year.

The group said its third-quarter net profit came in at 110 million zlotys, coming in slightly above analysts expectations of 104 million. ($1 = 3.7742 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)