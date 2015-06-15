WARSAW, June 15 Polish hotel chain Orbis , a unit of France's Accor, said on Monday it plans to issue bonds worth up to 300 million zlotys ($81.2 million).

The company, valued by the market at $678 million, said the bond sale would be conducted between June 15-18. ($1 = 3.6966 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)