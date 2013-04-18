WARSAW, April 18 Poland's utilities will have
4.6 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on
Saturday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Thursday.
In addition Poland No.2 utility Tauron said it
halted a 225-MW unit at Jaworzno power plant for one day on
Thursday for an unplanned outage.
PSE updates data two days in advance.
Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts
(power figures in megawatts):
Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date
Adamow 120 Mar 18, 2013 Apr 27, 2013
Belchatow 380 Feb 11, 2013 May 6, 2013
Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 May 6, 2013
Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013
Opole 383 Mar 4, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Opole 383 Apr 20, 2013 Apr 21, 2013
Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 May 3, 2013
Polaniec 225 Apr 13, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Patnow 1 200 Apr 15, 2013 Jun 1, 2013
Rybnik 215 Feb 23, 2013 Apr 24, 2013
Rybnik 215 Apr 19, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Siersza 153 Apr 20, 2013 Jun 3, 2013
Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014
Turow 235 Apr 20, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Lagisza 120 Sep 25, 2011 Apr 23, 2013
Lagisza 120 Apr 20, 2012 Apr 23, 2013
Lagisza 460 Mar 29, 2013 May 4, 2013
Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013
Laziska 3 225 Apr 6, 2013 Apr 22, 2013
Total 4,569
Source: PSE
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)