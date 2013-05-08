WARSAW, May 8 Poland's utilities will have 4.3 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Friday, data from grid operator PSE showed on Wednesday. In addition Poland's biggest utility PGE said it halted a 370-megawatt unit at its Belchatow power plant on Tuesday for a three-day unplanned outage. Tauron, Poland's No 2 utility said it will stop a 230 megawatts in Lagisza power plant on Thursday for a two-day unplanned maintenance. PSE updates data two days in advance. Following is a table of planned shutdowns and restarts (power figures in megawatts): Power plant Installed power Shutdown date Restart date Adamow 120 Apr 24, 2013 Jun 1, 2013 Belchatow 370 Apr 29 2013 Jun 4, 2013 Belchatow 380 Feb 11, 2013 May 18, 2013 Dolna Odra 232 Apr 30, 2013 May 11, 2013 Jaworzno 3 225 Feb 4, 2013 Jul 4, 2013 Jaworzno 3 220 Apr 22, 2013 Jun 26, 2013 Karolin 2 106 May 1, 2013 Jun 30, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Aug 1, 2012 Jun 29, 2013 Kozienice 1 225 Mar 18, 2013 Oct 19, 2013 Opole 380 May 6, 2013 May 10, 2013 Ostroleka B 221 May 6, 2013 Jun 23, 2013 Polaniec 225 May 6, 2013 May 13, 2013 Polaniec 225 May 3, 2013 Aug 26, 2013 Polaniec 225 Jan 7, 2013 May 27, 2013 Patnow 1 200 Apr 15, 2013 Jun 1, 2013 Siersza 153 Apr 20, 2013 Jun 3, 2013 Skawina 110 Jan 1, 2011 Jan 15, 2014 Lagisza 120 Sep 25, 2011 May 14, 2013 Lagisza 120 Apr 20, 2012 May 14, 2013 Laziska 2 125 Apr 2, 2013 Jun 11, 2013 Laziska 2 125 May 4, 2013 May 18, 2013 Total 4,332 Source: PSE (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by James Jukwey)