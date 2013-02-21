NEW YORK Feb 21 Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised higher its credit outlook for Poland to positive from stable, citing the European Union member as among the best performers in terms of maintaining a low government deficit.

The A-minus credit rating was affirmed, Fitch said in a statement, adding that the country has a "solid track record of resilience to the eurozone debt crisis, despite strong economic and financial links to Western Europe."

Poland's general government deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product dropped to an estimated 3.4 percent last year. "Fitch forecasts further, mild consolidation, to 3.2 percent in 2013 and 2.7 percent in 2014," the firm said.