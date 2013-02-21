BRIEF-Biocryst Pharma commences public offering of common stock
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals commences public offering of common stock
NEW YORK Feb 21 Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised higher its credit outlook for Poland to positive from stable, citing the European Union member as among the best performers in terms of maintaining a low government deficit.
The A-minus credit rating was affirmed, Fitch said in a statement, adding that the country has a "solid track record of resilience to the eurozone debt crisis, despite strong economic and financial links to Western Europe."
Poland's general government deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product dropped to an estimated 3.4 percent last year. "Fitch forecasts further, mild consolidation, to 3.2 percent in 2013 and 2.7 percent in 2014," the firm said.
TORONTO, March 8 Canada's benchmark stock index fell more than 100 points on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost ground.
* Algold resources ltd says proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling at company's mineral properties