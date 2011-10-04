(Adds third poll)

WARSAW, Oct 4 Three new opinion polls on Tuesday gave Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling Civic Platform (PO) party a lead of between seven and 15 percentage points over the main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) in an election to be held on Sunday.

The findings are a departure from other polls released recently which showed a gap between the two main rivals of as little as 2 percentage points.

An Estymator survey for the Polish edition of Newsweek weekly gave PO 35 percent of votes compared to 28 percent for PiS. A separate TNS OBOP poll for the Gazeta Wyborcza daily showed the Civic Platform at 31 percent support and put it 10 percentage points ahead of the conservative PiS.

A Gfk Polonia survey, carried out in late September for the Rzeczpospolita daily, gave PO an even wider 15 percentage points lead.

Neither of the polls included undecided voters.

Polls earlier this week showed support for the ruling party had fallen in recent months, with analysts saying the shift was due to a strong PiS campaign, increases in kindergarten fees and gains by a new libertarian party.

That party -- the Palikot's Support Movement (RPP) -- won 8 percent and 8.5 percent in the TNS OBOP and Estymator polls, respectively, but polled at only 4 percent in Gfk Polonia.

Parties must pass the 5-percent threshold to secure seats in the Polish parliament.

The post-communist Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) won between six and 11 percent in the surveys, while Tusk's junior coalition partner, the Peasants' Party (PSL), scored between 5 and 10 percent.

The Estymator poll showed a sixth party, the Poland is Most Important (PJN) lately formed by rebelled PiS lawmakers, would also win seats in the new parliament with 5.2 percent of votes. No other poll showed such a possibility recently.

Following is a table of recent poll results, which can vary widely due to different methodologies and samplings.

Date Pollster PO PiS SLD PSL RPP Oct 4 Estymator 35 28 11 10 8.5 Oct 4 TNS OBOP* 31 21 6 6 8 Oct 4 Gfk Polonia* 46 31 9 5 4 Oct 3 SMG/KRC 32 29 10 5 8 Oct 2 Homo Homini 30 29 10 10 9 Oct 1 TNS OBOP* 31 22 6 6 7 Sept 29 SMG/KRC 34 29 8 6 7 Sept 28 Homo Homini 35 28 13 8 6 Sept 27 SMG/KRC 36 32 8 5 7 Sept 27 Estymator 37 29 11 7 8 Sept 25 Homo Homini 33 28 12 9 4 Sept 21 TNS OBOP* 33 26 8 6 4 Sept 19 SMG/MRC 35 29 13 5 6 Sept 18 Homo Homini 35 26 13 6 3 Sept 16 TNS OBOP* 40 33 11 7 5 Sept 15 CBOS 37 20 7 6 Sept 15 GfK Polonia* 44 32 11 4 Sept 12 SMG/KRC 35 29 10 7 Sept 11 Homo Homini 31 29 14 7 Sept 7 TNS OBOP* 35 22 9 5 Sept 5 SMG/KRC 38 30 10 4 Sept 2 GfK Polonia 47 29 13 4 Sept 2 Homo Homini 32 24 12 7 Aug 25 CBOS 36 20 8 4 Aug 24 TNS OBOP* 33 21 7 5 Aug 19 Homo Homini 34 25 15 7 Aug 19 SMG/KRC 38 27 12 3 Aug 19 GfK Polonia 48 30 11 5 Aug 11 TNS OBOP* 31 22 6 5 Aug 7 Homo Homini 37 26 15 7 July 30 SMG/KRC 38 28 11 6 July 28 GfK Polonia 47 30 11 5 July 27 TNS OBOP 41 29 13 8 July 16 Homo Homini 35 29 12 6 July 14 GfK Polonia 50 27 12 3 July 13 TNS OBOP 45 28 13 6 July 11 Homo Homini 34 27 13 5 July 9 CBOS 38 17 9 4

Parties in the table: Civic Platform (PO), Law and Justice (PiS), Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), Peasants' Party (PSL) and Palikot's Support Movement (RPP).

* NOTE: The surveys marked with a star exclude undecided voters. Other polls distribute their votes between parties proportionally to declared support. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski and Gabriela Baczynska)