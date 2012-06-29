WARSAW, June 29 Troubled Polish builder PBG
has chosen Wieslaw Rozacki, head of its Rafako
subsidiary, to replace co-founder Jerzy Wisniewski as
chief executive, the company said on Friday.
Wisniewski, PBG's largest shareholder, and his deputy
Przemyslaw Szkudlarczyk resigned from their posts on Thursday,
taking up positions in its supervisory board.
Management at debt-laden PBG has come under pressure as the
company ran into financial difficulty because of infrastructure
contracts, often with razor-thin margins, for the Euro 2012
soccer tournament, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
The company was granted bankruptcy protection by a Polish
court this month.
Its shares gained 5 percent on Friday's news, only chipping
away at the 92 percent fall in value this year.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
