WARSAW May 16 Troubled Polish engineering and
counstruction group PBG has returned to discussions to
sell some subsidiaries to Spanish rival OHL as part of
an ongoing rescue plan, PBG's chief executive said on Wednesday.
A year ago OHL suspended earlier talks with PBG to buy
controlling stakes in affiliates Hydrobudowa and
Aprivia for 127 million euros ($162 million) after a fall in
their market value.
"I confirm we have returned to talks with OHL over the sale
of our units," Jerzy Wisniewski told a news conference. "We will
be talking especially about Hydrobudowa."
Hydrobudowa shares dropped 6.3 percent to a historical low
of 0.45 zlotys on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 100
million zlotys.
PBG, which was recently demoted from Warsaw's WIG20 share
market index, is one of several Polish builders to run
into trouble because they took on infrastructure contracts with
razor-thin margins.
Last month the company dropped plans for a rescue rights
issue that could have doubled its share capital, opting instead
for a 1.2 billion-zloty convertible bond issue. On Tuesday it
reached a preliminary debt restructuring deal with its banks.
PBG's shares were down 6.3 percent and temporarily traded at
an all-time low of 21.16 zlotys on Wednesday after reporting a
60.5 million-zloty loss, much worse than the 7 million deficit
predicted by analysts.
($1=0.7828 euros)
($1=3.4034 Polish zlotys)
