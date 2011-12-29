WARSAW Dec 29 Polish builder PBG sees its order backlog rising by around half to over 9 billion zlotys ($2.64 billion) in the first quarter of 2012, as it integrates newly bought Rafako and eyes energy contracts, PBG's deputy CEO said.

"At the end of the year, thanks to the inclusion of Rafako, our backlog stands at around 6 billion zlotys," Slawomir Szkudlarczyk told TVN CNBC channel.

"We expect Rafako to sign a contract in Opole in the first quarter, which would boost (the backlog) to over 9 billion zlotys."

Earlier this year, PBG bought boiler maker Rafako, signalling a possible rise in its 2011 profit targets and aiming to tap the Polish energy market, where as much as 150-200 billion zlotys are slated for investment in modernising the sector through 2020.

Last month, Poland's top utility PGE picked the 11.56 billion zloty bid by a consortium that includes Rafako as the best offer to build two power units at its Opole facility. ($1 = 3.4061 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)