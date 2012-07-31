WARSAW, July 31 Poland's troubled builder PBG said on Tuesday it filed a lawsuit against the Treasury to compel it to pay 461 million zlotys ($138 million) it allegedly owes a consortium of firms that built the National Stadium for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

Several Polish construction companies are facing financial woes after a bidding war for contracts to build roads and motorways ahead of Euro 2012 which Poland co-hosted with Ukraine in June.

Building for the soccer championship caught out firms which took on deals with razor-thin margins before the price of raw materials soared and creditors grew wary.

PBG's shares have fallen from 141 zlotys a year ago to 6.86 zlotys on Tuesday. ($1=3.3328 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)