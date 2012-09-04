WARSAW, Sept 4 Stricken Polish builder PBG
is seeking a 200 million zlotys ($60 million) loan
from state-controlled industry development agency ARP, its chief
executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday, as the company
battles to stay in business.
"We will amend our motion to ARP by the end of this week,"
state agency PAP quoted Wieslaw Rozacki as saying.
"We are filing for help of 200 million zlotys."
PBG is the biggest Polish builder to run into financial
trouble in the wake of Poland's 20 billion euros spending spree
to upgrade its infrastructure ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament, a programme that featured fierce competition for
contracts between local and foreign builders.
At its peak worth some $1 billion, the group is now valued
at just $22 million after it ran into solvency problems partly
because it took on deals with razor-thin margins to build
motorways, only for prices of building materials to soar.
PBG, in bankruptcy protection since June, posted a
1.7-billion zloty net loss for the first half of the year, after
huge writedowns took their toll in the sector, hitting also
PBG's top rivals Polimex and Budimex.
($1 = 3.3303 Polish zlotys)
