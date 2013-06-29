BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WARSAW, June 29 Second-ranked Polish lender Pekao, pressured by a recent takeover of the Polish unit of Nordea by its larger rival PKO, is keeping a eye out for possible acquisitions, its Chief Executive Luigi Lovalio was quoted as saying.
"We are looking at the market with caution. If an opportunity, that will let us to grow, appears, we will do everything to take advantage of it," Lovalio told Saturday's edition of the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper.
In mid-June, when state-controlled PKO bought Poland's tenth-largest lender, Nordea Bank Polska, market sources said Pekao was among potential buyers.
Lovalio also said he expected a small, single-digit net profit drop in the whole of 2013 after the bank posted a 2-percent rise in the last year's earnings. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by David Cowell)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.