KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand from investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said.
LONDYN, 27 marca Moody's Investors Service potwierdził długo- i krótkoterminowy rating depozytowy Banku Pekao SA na poziomie "A2/P-1" z perspektywą stabilną, podała w czwartek agencja ratingowa.
Rating siły finansowej banku (BFSR) pozostał na poziomie "C-" z perspektywą stabilną, poinformował Moody's.
"Potwierdzenie ratingów dla Pekao odzwierciedla pogląd Moody's, iż polska spółka wciąż zachowuje ugruntowaną, niezależną od właściciela pozycję, wspomaganą przez ochronę ze strony regulatora" - napisała agencja. (Tłumaczył: Adrian Krajewski)
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$3.18 billion versus hk$1.37 billion
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus loss of 764,320 dinars year ago