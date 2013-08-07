WARSAW Aug 7 Bank Pekao, Poland's
second biggest lender, bid for its local rival, Bank BGZ
, owned by Dutch lender Rabobank, daily
Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.
Pekao, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, would join ING
Groep, France's BNP Paribas, and Poland's
Getin in the race for Rabobank's 2.94 billion zloty
($930 million) unit.
"(Pekao) CEO Luigi Lovaglio got the owner's permission to
present the Dutch with an offer," Parkiet quoted a banking
source as saying.
The paper did not give the proposed price, quoting its
sources as saying it was "low."
Neither of the sides was available for comment.
Foreign banks control most of the Polish banking sector, but
several are seeking to pull out of the country to boost capital
positions hit by the global economic crisis.
Those remaining are seeking to strengthen their positions in
the sector, which for years has been under strict regulator
supervision and which has been resilient in comparison with
those of many other European nations.
($1 = 3.1615 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Heavens)