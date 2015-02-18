WARSAW Feb 18 Bank Pekao, Poland's
second-largest lender, plans to sell 1.8 billion zlotys ($490
million) worth of non-performing loans (NPLs), daily newspaper
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on Wednesday.
According to the daily, the loans on sale are probably
consumer credits.
The bank, majority-owned by Italy's Unicredit,
ended last year with 8.2 billion zlotys worth of loans in
arrears, equivalent to 6.8 percent of Pekao's overall credit
portfolio. A year earlier NPLs accounted for 7.3 percent of the
bank's lending.
($1 = 3.6766 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)