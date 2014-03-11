WARSAW, March 11 Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao
on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected 1-percent
net profit drop in the fourth quarter, as rises in its loan
portfolio compensated almost fully the harm from record-low
interest rates.
Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit, said
it earned 736 million zlotys ($242.3 million) compared to 662
million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
This resulted in a 5.4-percent dip in the lender's full-year
net profit to 2.785 billion zlotys, versus 2.725 billion
expected by analysts.
The lender added it would pay out a dividend of 9.96 zlotys
per share from its last-year profit.
($1 = 3.0371 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by
Karolina Slowikowska)