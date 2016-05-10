BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
WARSAW May 10 Bank Pekao, Poland's second biggest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday an 8 percent fall in its first quarter net profit year-on-year, as the newly-imposed bank tax ate into profits.
The unit of Italian UniCredit said that its net profit fell to 573 million zlotys. Analysts expected a fall to 533 million zlotys. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jan Pytalski)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.