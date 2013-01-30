BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce FY recurring net profit up 16.2 pct at 24.1 million euros
* FY recurring net profit 24.1 million euros ($25.46 million)versus 20.7 million euros year ago
* UniCredit sells stake of around 9.1 pct in Pekao
* Capital gain about 135 mln euros
* Remains committed to the bank and Poland (Releads to include UniCredit statement)
MILAN/WARSAW, Jan 30 Italy's UniCredit said it had raised around 890 million euros ($1.21 billion) from the sale of a 9.1 percent stake in Poland's No. 2 bank Pekao on Wednesday, confirming what sources had told Reuters.
Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets said in a statement the Pekao shares had been priced at a 4 percent discount to the average price of the last three months at 156 zlotys per share.
Earlier on Wednesday, market sources said UniCredit had closed the books on the sale of the stake at 156 zlotys per share.
The sale came a week after Poland successfully sold a 5.24 billion-zloty stake in Pekao's larger rival PKO BP in a similar accelerated bookbuilding process.
UniCredit, which sees Poland as a strategic market, said the capital gain from the sale was about 135 million euros.
The bank, headed by Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni, said it continued to hold a 50.1 percent stake in its Polish unit and remained fully committed to the bank.
"UniCredit is not envisaging any sales of additional shares of Pekao following the completion of the placement," it said.
Ghizzoni said on Tuesday he expected the sale of as much as 9.1 percent of Pekao to boost the bank's Basel III Core Tier 1 by about 10 to 13 basis points.
In November the bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio was 9.3 percent, higher than the end-2012 previous target of 9.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat in Warsaw and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Richard Chang)
惠誉国际信用评等公司发布报告表示台湾家庭负债偏高，且偿债负担上升，可能阻碍经济成长并限制银行业改善财务体质。但对整体金融稳定性所带来的风险将因充足的家庭部门资产 与良好的担保品而有所抵减。 惠誉预期家庭负债将在2017年至2018年微幅增加至国内生产毛额(GDP)的84%，延续由2010年至2016年家庭负债的显着累积，主因银行快速发展其消金业务方 面对个人及中小企业主的周转金放款。目前台湾的家庭借款/GDP在亚太地区国家中属较高者。 家庭借款主要流向房地产投资与近期增加至财富管理产品等领域，这些用途并不一定对GDP成长有直接贡献。此外，惠誉预期，尽管在一个货币政策宽松的环境，上升的债务偿还压 力将限缩消费支出。惠誉预估，家庭部门应还本付息金额已占可支配所得的46%，上升的其中一大部分原因为借款期限较短的周转金贷款比重提高所致。惠誉认为GDP成长将持续 低迷，2017年预估成长1.7%
