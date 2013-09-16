WARSAW, Sept 16 A second Polish central bank
policymaker came out against the government's plan to reform the
state pension system on Monday, saying that it brought too many
negative side effects in trying to deal with the current
system's flaws.
The plan, which allows ministers to take over and cancel 121
billion zlotys ($38.13 billion) in government bonds held by
state-guaranteed private pension funds, has drawn protests from
some bankers and fund managers.
It is expected to be passed by parliament but growing
domestic criticism could yet influence President Bronislaw
Komorowski, who also needs to approve it.
Winiecki said that with private funds' portfolios reduced to
only equities, they would be exposed to large swings, which is
likely to be used by the government as a pretext to curb the
funds further in the future.
"The government (...) is conducting a policy of undermining
trust in markets, and this is what I resent most," Winiecki told
Polsat News broadcaster. "These solutions now are underhand and
temporary," Winiecki told Polsat News broadcaster.
Former prime minister Jerzy Buzek, a prominent figure in the
ruling Civic Platform party, as well as another central banker
Jerzy Hausner have said the government's move was "harmful for
the economy" and "makeshift".
The government has defended the measure, saying it will give
pensioners a better deal and, crucially, substantially reduce
public debt.
Another central bank rate-setter, Anna Zielinska-Glebocka
has said the pension reform would give the economy a vital
investment boost.
Poland's SLD opposition party has said it would vote for the
reform when it comes before parliament, ensuring it passed even
if the government cannot muster a majority on its own.
But Komorowski, a political ally of Prime Minister Donald
Tusk, has said he would ask experts and lawyers to thoroughly
analyse the draft legislation to check if it does not violate
the constitution.
Komorowski needs to approve any new legislation before it
comes into law and has the option of sending it to the
constitutional tribunal, a move which would likely slow the
legislative process.
The government expects the changes to the pension system,
which would reduce the fiscal deficit by about 0.5 percent of
gross domestic product and public debt by about 8 percent of
GDP, to be implemented by mid-2014.
The pension move has already tarnished the reputation of
Poland among some foreign investors, weighing on its image as
the most business-friendly big emerging economy in Europe.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)