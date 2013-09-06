WARSAW, Sept 6 A former Polish prime minister
and a central bank policymaker joined critics of the
government's overhaul of the pension system, rejecting the plan
on Friday as "harmful for the economy" and "makeshift".
Poland said on Wednesday it would transfer 121 billion
zlotys ($37 billion) in bonds from privately-managed pension
funds to the state and cancel them to reduce public debt.
Jerzy Buzek, who headed the European Parliament from
2009-2012 and was Poland's prime minister when it introduced the
current pension system in 1999, said: "The proposal is harmful
for the Polish economy."
In a letter also signed by central bank rate-setter Jerzy
Hausner and published on Buzek's Twitter account, they said the
changes "will temporarily help to lower the budget deficit, but
in the longer term guarantees neither a sustainable improvement
in the state of public finances, nor economic security for the
insured."
Buzek is a prominent politician of Tusk's Civic Platform
party and his words underline divisions within the ruling
coalition over the plan, which has sent the Warsaw bourse
tumbling and raised protests from the funds and some economists.
For the past 14 years, Poland has had a hybrid pension
system, with part of workers' contributions diverted from the
state pay-as-you-go system to private pension funds, known
collectively as the second pension pillar.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government said this system was
too costly for public finances and failed to deliver additional
benefits for future pensioners. He said the changes should make
pensions safer.
Buzek and Hausner called the government's justification of
the changes "dishonest".
"We are aware of the risks stemming from the state of public
finances, which requires serious discussion and comprehensive
and long-term action, not makeshift moves," Buzek and Hausner
wrote.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)