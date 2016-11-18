WARSAW Nov 18 The Polish labour ministry has
recommended after its review of the pension system that the
government move the remaining assets of privately-managed
pension funds to a state fund, state news agency PAP said late
on Thursday citing the recommendation.
Such a transfer of assets would mean that several companies
listed on the Warsaw stock exchange and currently controlled by
pension funds would effectively come under control of a state
fund.
"This proposal answers ... the needs of the financial market
- the assets will still be invested in the stock market," PAP
agency cited the document as saying.
The agency also said that the proposal had been submitted to
other branches of government and workers bodies for
consultation, meaning the proposal could still be changed before
it is approved by the government.
The recommendation comes after the government presented
earlier this year a plan for overhauling the pension system.
The privately-managed pension funds held in October assets
worth a total of 147 billion zlotys, most of which is stocks.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)