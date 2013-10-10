Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
WARSAW Oct 10 Polish state-guaranteed private pension funds will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their net assets, mostly in the form of treasury bonds, to the state on February 3, 2014, draft legislation published on Thursday showed.
The pension funds will also be banned from investing in treasury debt from February 4 next year, the draft legislation also showed.
The funds will also be required to gradually transfer the assets of workers' to the state pension vehicle ZUS 10 years prior to retirement. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares while super-strong jobs data in the United States made an interest rate hike a near certainty. The main TAIEX index fell 0.9 percent to 9,665.45 as of 0208 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday. All subindexes were down in the morning, led by the plastics and automobile indexes which both fell over 1 percent. The electronics subindex fell 0.91 percent, while the financial su
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016