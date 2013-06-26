BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
WARSAW, June 26 Government pension reform proposals mean a slow end of the system's capital pillar, which includes the privately held pension funds, the head of the pension fund chamber IGTE told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The second pillar according to government proposals will slowly be extinguished," Malgorzata Rusewicz said. "Allowing for voluntary switch to the state system and the fact the 10 years prior to retirement assets wil be transferred to the state system seem key in this respect."
Poland's government on Wednesday recommended a phased reduction in the role of private funds in the country's pension system, but ruled out an option, which had rattled markets, of pushing the funds out of the state system altogether. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.