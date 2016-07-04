WARSAW, July 4 Poland plans to convert state-guaranteed OFE private pension funds into mutual investment funds that will manage 103 billion zlotys ($26 billion) worth of assets, economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

The remaining 35 billion zlotys now held by the OFE pension funds are to be transferred to the state-run demographic reserve fund, Morawiecki said. ($1 = 3.9708 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)