BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
WARSAW, July 4 Poland plans to convert state-guaranteed OFE private pension funds into mutual investment funds that will manage 103 billion zlotys ($26 billion) worth of assets, economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
The remaining 35 billion zlotys now held by the OFE pension funds are to be transferred to the state-run demographic reserve fund, Morawiecki said. ($1 = 3.9708 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Blackstone Group LP said on Wednesday it will invest $500 million to renovate Chicago's Willis Tower, upgrading amenities for tenants and adding new dining and entertainment space in a building that was once the world's tallest.