WARSAW, June 14 The Polish government will argue
in a long-awaited review of the pension system next week that
pension funds have underperformed market benchmarks, which would
support its plan to overhaul the system, a document showed.
The three pages of the review seen by Reuters contained no
arguments in favour of the funds, adding to signals the
government could take steps to further curb them.
Reuters has not seen the rest of the review prepared by the
ministries of finance and labour.
The government plans to overhaul the current
state-guaranteed system of private pension funds in the coming
months and has said that the conclusions of the review would
help determine the shape of the overhaul.
If Polish pension funds had managed their assets passively
and tracked market benchmarks between 2000 and 2012 their assets
would have been 12 percent higher at the end of last year, the
report says. It was quoting a study co-authored by a leading
academic Andrzej Slawinski, who is also the head of the central
bank's economic institute.
For the past 14 years, Poland has had a hybrid pension
system: a purely state-run, pay-as-you-go component alongside
state-guaranteed private funds that receive part of employees'
pension contributions from the state.
Polish pension funds actively manage their assets, aiming to
outperform the market, but were criticized by some politicians
for charging relatively high management fees.
Government officials have said that the current system of
private pension funds - also known as the OFE - is ineffective
and needs changing. Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said in
April that the "foundation of OFE has broken".
The government has said that the need to divert part of
employee contributions to the private pension funds has been
causing a hole in the budget and leading to higher state debt
and deficits.
Worries that the government could transfer the assets of the
private pension funds to the state have weighed on the Warsaw
bourse this year, helping push it down 4 percent.
However, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said last week that the
government would not seize the assets of the funds and instead
floated the idea of giving employees more choice over their
pension savings.
UNDERPERFORMANCE
The review also compares the investment results of the
private pension funds to a relatively small government fund
called the Demographic Reserve Fund (FRD).
The review states that the rates of return achieved by FRD
at 7.2 percent were higher than those of the pension funds after
subtracting fees, at 6.6 percent, but did not say over what
period.
The FRD had assets worth about 16 billion zlotys ($5.02
billion) in 2012, while the assets of private pension funds
equaled about 280 billion zlotys ($87.81 billion) by the end of
May 2013.
The review states that under the current system, the
pensioner "is charged as for active management, but the returns
are worse than in a passively managed strategy."
Planned reform of the pension system comes as the government
is fighting a widening budget deficit, which reached 3.9 percent
of GDP last year, as the sharp economic slowdown led to a fall
in tax revenue.
The gap threatens to bring Poland's public debt beyond a
self-imposed threshold of 55 percent of GDP, which would trigger
painful budget austerity and could lead to a defeat for Tusk's
government in the next election in 2015.
Curbing transfers to the private pension funds or
transferring part of their assets back to the state would give
the government more space to stimulate the economy, which
narrowly avoided slipping into recession at the end of last
year.
($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)