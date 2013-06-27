WARSAW, June 27 A proposed overhaul of Poland's pension system will probably be implemented in a year's time at the earliest, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Thursday, too late to help ease a budget crunch this year.

"The change will certainly not be in place before 2014 and unlikely before the middle of the year," Rostowski told radio TOK FM.

On Wednesday, Rostowski proposed a list of changes to the system such as moving some of the assets from private pension funds into a state vehicle, or making participation in the private funds voluntary.

Economists say the proposals are aimed at cutting public debt and giving the government leeway to spend more to soften the impact of a sharp economic slowdown.

The government denies this is the main objective. It says the private funds deliver poor returns and that their investment strategies do not do enough for economic growth.

The plans have pressured the zloty and other Polish assets because the private funds are significant investors in the country's financial markets.

For more details, click on or ($1 = 3.3413 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, writing by Karolina Slowikowska, editing by Gareth Jones)