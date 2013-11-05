WARSAW Nov 5 Poland's looming pension changes
are justified and need to be implemented despite the fact that
parts of the overhaul raise "technical" concerns, central bank
governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday.
The plans to return large parts of previously privately run
pension assets to the state has prompted protests from within
the industry and unnerved some on Polish financial markets since
their announcement earlier this year.
Government bodies including the banking watchdog, state
solicitors' office and the government's legislation centre have
also now expressed concern that it could be unconstitutional.
Belka reiterated that the current system, which combines
private and public mechanisms of saving for one's future
pension, added an unnecessary burden onto state finances and yet
failed to benefit future pensioners.
"We definitely support the government's solutions," Belka
was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.
"Changes to the pension funds system are necessary. Without
them the budget policy would need to be radically tightened over
the next several years - by 2.8 percent of GDP in 2014. That is
unimaginable - how negative this would be for the economy."
The bill pushing through the changes is expected to pass in
parliament but an increasingly divided public debate on the
reform may lead to some softening of the legislation before
President Bronislaw Komorowski is asked to sign it into law.
Poles pay 19.52 percent of their gross salaries into the
pension system to finance current pensioners and their own
future pension benefits.
A small portion of this is sent to private funds that invest
it on capital markets, making them key investors on the Warsaw
bourse with 292 billion zlotys ($94.4 billion) in assets under
management.
Warsaw now plans to transfer bonds held by these funds onto
the state's balance sheets - a move that would effectively
reduce the country's debt relative to gross domestic product and
give the government scope to borrow and spend more to revive the
ailing economy.
The planned overhaul has also unnerved high-profile public
figures, such as ex-premier Jerzy Buzek or the co-author of
Poland's transition from a centrally planned to a market economy
two decades ago - Leszek Balcerowicz.
"We did formulate a range of questions that are technical in
character, however," Belka said. "I think some of them will be
addressed either now or during future work on the reform."
($1 = 3.0938 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Patrick Graham)