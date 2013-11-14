WARSAW Nov 14 Poland's government will probably withdraw a proposal to force pension funds to invest 75 percent of their assets in stocks, responding to pressure from the funds as it seeks to overhaul the country's pensions system.

But according to a legislative draft released on Thursday, a day ahead of a government working meeting on the pensions project, plans to ban the funds from buying sovereign bonds remain in place.

The funds currently hold most of their assets in government bonds and are prohibited from investing more than about 43 percent in stocks. Warsaw had planned to raise that figure to a minimum of 75 percent.

But that had raised concerns among the funds that, in times of a market slump, their assets would fall in value, meaning the would be breaking the law.

That could, they argued, give politicians and future pensioners a pretext to withdraw savings from the funds en masse, which could effectively lead to their liquidation.

The government department that verifies whether legislative changes conform with existing laws now plans to withdraw the proposal on share investments, according to a draft report.

As part of the larger pension system overhaul, the state-guaranteed private pension funds will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their assets to the state in February next year.

The project has been dogged by controversy, with the government being accused of expropriating assets and the country's financial supervisor saying parts of its may be unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by John Stonestreet)