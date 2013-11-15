* Pension funds must hold at least 75 pct of assets in stocks

WARSAW, Nov 15 Polish government has agreed that privately-managed pension funds will be required to hold at least 75 percent of their assets in stocks until the end of 2014, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

The decision is part of a pension overhaul due to come into effect next February.

"The minimum level of stock investments (for pension funds) will be 75 percent until the end of 2014, 55 percent until the end of 2015, 35 percent until the end of 2016, and 15 percent until the end of 2017," Deputy Finance Minister Izabela Leszczyna said on Friday.

The funds manage assets worth about 300 billion zlotys ($96 billion), at present mostly held in government bonds as they are prohibited from investing more than about 43 percent in stocks.

As part of the overhaul, the funds, which are all state-guaranteed, will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their assets to the state, helping to cut Poland's debt-to-GDP ratio and giving the government more room to borrow and spend.

The project should now be accepted at one of the upcoming government sittings and sent to parliament.

The reform has been dogged by controversy, with the government being accused of expropriating assets and some institutions, including the country's financial supervisor, saying parts of it may be unconstitutional. ($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)