WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland's opposition Law and
Justice (PiS) party, which is leading in polls ahead of an
October election, wants to channel part of the dividends from
state companies into a new pension fund, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported on Thursday.
The fund would help cover rising state pension costs and
could potentially finance pension system reform proposed by
PiS-backed President Andrzej Duda, who was elected this year.
According to a draft budget, Poland expects to receive 4.5
billion zlotys ($1.2 bln) in 2016 in dividends from
state-controlled companies, such as Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP
and Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM.
For PiS's proposed pension fund to be viable, around 1.5-2
billion zlotys of the dividends should be earmarked for the
purpose every year, PiS lawmaker Pawel Szalamacha was quoted by
the daily as saying.
The fund would only become operational within eight to 10
years from its inception, Szalamacha said. Law and Justice's
spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.
President Duda wants the retirement age to be lowered and
proposed a bill to parliament on Monday to bring the age down to
65 and 60 for men and women respectively.
The bill could become law if PiS is elected. To cut the
retirement ages as proposed in the bill would cost the budget
around 30 billion zlotys ($8 billion) over the next three years.
According to calculations by Polish lender BZ WBK, lowering
the retirement age in 2016 would raise the number of pensioners
by around 300,000 and would translate into around 10 billion
zlotys in costs for the state budget.
($1 = 3.7704 zlotys)
