WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's Constitutional Tribunal
ruled on Wednesday that a government shakeup of the pension
system that transferred assets from private pension funds to the
state did not violate the constitution.
The decision means that Poland will not face a significant
rise in public debt, as some had feared, especially lawmakers in
the Law and Justice (PiS) party which won a parliamentary
election last month and is now forming a new government.
The pension reforms introduced by the previous centre-right
government in 2014 shifted assets from the privately owned
pension funds to the state balance sheet. The move reduced
Polish public debt by about 8 percent of gross domestic product
GDP, giving Warsaw greater scope to borrow and spend.
The transfer moved 153 billion zlotys ($39.34 billion) of
bonds from the funds to the state-run Social Security Office
(ZUS), effectively halving the value of assets managed by the
private funds.
Former president Bronislaw Komorowski and former ombudsman
Irena Lipowicz had asked the Tribunal to decide whether certain
aspects of the reform were legal.
The Tribunal confirmed on Wednesday that most aspects of the
reform were legal, including the asset transfer to ZUS and a ban
on bond investments imposed on the private pension funds.
Poland's public debt stood at nearly 48 percent of GDP in
2014, according to local accounting rules. The country has a
constitutional debt ceiling of 60 percent of GDP. Breaching it
would trigger drastic budget cuts in subsequent years.
Before the 2014 overhaul, private funds held assets worth
about one fifth of Polish economic output and were among the
biggest investors on the Warsaw bourse.
Since the reform, the Warsaw Stock Exchange main index
has lost around 10 percent.
Pension funds assets stood at 147.5 billion zlotys at the
end of October, according to the Analizy Online investment fund
performance tracker.
($1 = 3.8890 zlotys)
