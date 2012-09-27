WARSAW, Sept 27 Jan Kulczyk, Poland's richest
man, will go ahead with the purchase of shares in green energy
firm Polish Energy Partners (PEP), even though he
failed to attract support from 80 percent of its shareholders.
Kulczyk's Polenergia said on Thursday it expected it had won
backing from shareholders holding enough shares in PEP to give
the businessman control of the company after the tender closed
on Wednesday.
The company did not say how many shares were tendered.
Polenergia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kulczyk's
investment vehicle Kulczyk Investments, bid 703 million zlotys
($221 million) for all of PEP and had said it would go ahead
with the offer if it won at least 80 percent of the company.
Last week, Polenergia raised its takeover offer to 33 zlotys
per share from 31.50 zlotys.
PEP operates wind farms with an 80 megawatt (MW) capacity
and plans to add 100 MW next year. The group has scrapped its
2012 forecast of a 10 percent jump in net profit to 74 million
zlotys.
($1 = 3.1857 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; editing by James Jukwey)