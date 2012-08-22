WARSAW Aug 22 A pension fund holding some 20
percent of wind farm company PEP is unhappy with the
price offered in a 671 million zlotys ($204 million) bid from
Polish investor Jan Kulczyk, the fund's manager was quoted
saying on Wednesday.
"The price is unsatisfactory for us," Generali OFE's Rafal
Markiewicz was quoted as telling daily Parkiet.
"It does not fully reflect the fundamental value of the
company, not to mention a premium for taking over a
well-organised company functioning on a promising renewables
market."
Earlier this month, Kulczyk's Polenergia Holding offered
31.50 zlotys for each share in PEP, whose management welcomed
the bid saying it reflected the group's fair value. PEP shares
closed on Tuesday at 31.75 zlotys.
Generali OFE is PEP's largest investor with a 19.9 percent
stake, followed by Aviva PTE with 11.8 percent, ING PTE with
10.7 percent, Pioneer Pekao with 10.6 percent and Aviva
Investors with 5.0 percent, according to Reuters data.
($1 = 3.2967 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)